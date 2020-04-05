American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,112 shares of company stock worth $1,612,942 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.12. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

