American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of American Water Works worth $69,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $113.32 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

