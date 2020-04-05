AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,465,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on AMETEK from to in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

