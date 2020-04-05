Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.33 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $88,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,254,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,808.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,919. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

