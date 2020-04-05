AmonD (AMON) Reaches Market Cap of $510,229.87

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. AmonD has a total market cap of $510,229.87 and approximately $8,220.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, BitMart and CPDAX. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02581790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201458 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hanbitco, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

