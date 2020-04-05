Amoveo Price Reaches $24.18 on Exchanges (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $24.18 or 0.00359825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.04496619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

About Amoveo

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

