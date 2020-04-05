Ampleforth One Day Trading Volume Reaches $762,918.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00018317 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $762,918.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.79 or 0.04613836 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036979 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009479 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 10,596,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,401,167 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.