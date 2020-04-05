AmsterdamCoin Achieves Market Cap of $37,444.75 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $37,444.75 and approximately $10,180.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

