Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report $23.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.25 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $10.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $127.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $127.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $192.80 million, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 205.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 150.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,426,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

