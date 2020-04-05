Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $17.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

GIS stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

