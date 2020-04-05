Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.61 Million

Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $59.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.50 million and the lowest is $38.05 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,816.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $266.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $346.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $196.23 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $325.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $89,859.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,059 shares of company stock worth $1,542,002. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,763,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 824,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 351,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

