Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $5.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.01 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $22.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.93 billion to $23.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.66 billion to $24.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,361 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,970 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

