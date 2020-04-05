Analysts Expect Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Director David Russ Steinhardt purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,663.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 696.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $107.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mackinac Financial (MFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.