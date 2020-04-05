Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $464.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will post sales of $464.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.27 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $447.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $874.98 million, a P/E ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 2.61. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,387,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

