Analysts Set $11.00 Target Price for Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)

Shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on CAAP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

CAAP stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.50. Corporacion America Airports has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

