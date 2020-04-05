Analyzing 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and 2U (NYSE:TWOU)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and 2U’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $629.09 million 1.13 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -15.41 2U $574.67 million 1.98 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -8.90

3D Systems has higher revenue and earnings than 2U. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -11.11% -9.91% -6.07% 2U -40.93% -16.45% -10.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 3D Systems and 2U, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 4 1 2 0 1.71 2U 0 8 6 0 2.43

3D Systems presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.75%. 2U has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.36%. Given 2U’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Volatility & Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3D Systems beats 2U on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

