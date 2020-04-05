AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.