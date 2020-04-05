Anchor Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00011589 BTC on exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $28,252.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.22 or 0.02568451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00201388 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,898 tokens. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.