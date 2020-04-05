Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. Ankr has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.19 or 0.04328520 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009342 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Coinall, ABCC, BitMax, Upbit, CoinExchange, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, Coinone, KuCoin, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

