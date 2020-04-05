ANON Price Tops $0.0058 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a market cap of $43,854.13 and $21.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02604281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

