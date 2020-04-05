ANON Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $44,436.74 and approximately $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02575396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 118.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00200732 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.