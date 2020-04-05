Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,813 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Apache worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Apache by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apache from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $5.38 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.59%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

