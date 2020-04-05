Apex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,498.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Apex has a total market capitalization of $671,281.49 and $18,498.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Bitbns and LBank. In the last seven days, Apex has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.