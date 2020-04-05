APIS (APIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $98,647.00

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. APIS has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $98,647.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APIS has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One APIS token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007008 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000637 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,042,299,261 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.