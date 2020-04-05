APIX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $155,775.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market cap of $1.68 million and $155,775.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02597674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,287,156 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

