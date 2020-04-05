apM Coin Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002847 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

