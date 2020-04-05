Apollo Currency Market Cap Reaches $8.85 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $171,778.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005689 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001931 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.