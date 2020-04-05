Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $355,847.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005682 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

