AppCoins Hits One Day Volume of $60,774.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $60,774.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.02575633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00199899 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

