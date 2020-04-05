Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have commented on APLT shares. Barclays started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

APLT opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

