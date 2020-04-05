APR Coin Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. APR Coin has a market cap of $42,338.36 and approximately $38.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00459387 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,983,905 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.