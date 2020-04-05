AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Donaldson by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

