AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Nanometrics worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nanometrics by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 697.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

