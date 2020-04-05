AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,597 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Universal worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Universal by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Universal by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Corp has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.