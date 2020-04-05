AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 916.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $80.43 and a 1 year high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

