AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 513.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,035 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSBI opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

