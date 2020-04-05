AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,959 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

UBA stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $484.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

