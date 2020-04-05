Aragon Hits Market Cap of $25.39 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Aragon has a market cap of $25.39 million and $1.23 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00011559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Upbit, Liqui and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.02572264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00199686 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,350,548 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, AirSwap, Bitfinex, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

