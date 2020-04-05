Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aravive from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aravive by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.