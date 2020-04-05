ARAW (ARAW) Tops One Day Volume of $5.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $8,774.59 and approximately $5.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.04378020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036975 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

