ARAW (ARAW) Trading Up 74.2% This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 68.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $13,467.25 and $38.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 74.2% against the dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.15 or 0.04668555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037128 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009601 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

