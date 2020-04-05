ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Position Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,067 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 663,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 621,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

ABR opened at $4.06 on Friday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market cap of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In other news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

