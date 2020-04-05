Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.27 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $7.37 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bithumb, BitMart and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.02605200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202058 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart, IDEX, OKEx, LBank, Huobi, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.