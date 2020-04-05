Arcblock Market Capitalization Reaches $7.99 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $7.02 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.02569642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00200385 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Bithumb, DragonEX, Huobi, BitMart, Cobinhood, DDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.