Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,435 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Archrock worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Archrock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Archrock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of AROC stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In other Archrock news, Director Gordon T. Hall purchased 23,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 13,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $98,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,344.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 206,132 shares of company stock valued at $863,960 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.