Ardor 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $32.76 million and $1.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005691 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.