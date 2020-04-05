Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ares Management worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

