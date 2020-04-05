Argentum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Argentum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

