Arion Price Up 70.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Arion has a total market cap of $26,115.02 and $205.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.02570600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00201377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,154,018 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

