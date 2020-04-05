Ark Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002366 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, COSS and Upbit. Ark has a total market capitalization of $19.29 million and $934,712.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034554 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,555,018 coins and its circulating supply is 119,954,121 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, COSS, Binance, Cryptomate, Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.